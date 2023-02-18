National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor Illinois QCA high school students

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be awarding eight different Illinois high school students with the 2022-2023 Good Citizens Award on Saturday, an award that students are nominated for by their schools based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Event organizers say the award ceremony which will be hosted by the DAR Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter will take place at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th Street, in the library, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Chapter Good Citizens for this year include:

Amelia Rursch of Rockridge High School

Corynn Elysia Holmes of Moline High School

Erin Catherina Caves of Riverdale High School

Faith Christine Pluister of Quad Cities Christian High School

Hailie Ann Shemek of Sherrard High School

Jackson Joseph Colman of United Township High School

Lauren Meirhaeghe of Rock Island High School

Quentin Fraser Fonseca of Alleman High School

Additionally, each student selected as a Good Citizen has the option of entering an essay scholarship contest, with this year’s theme being “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” according to a media release from event organizers. Essays will be read by an independent committee, and one of the students will be selected as the winner and receive a stipend toward college expenses.

