No Foot Too Small

No Foot Too Small Mom's Group
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -No Foot Too Small is a non-profit with a mission to support families experiencing any type of pregnancy loss or infant mortality.

The intention of the group is to celebrate angels, unite families, and build birthing and bereavement suites.

Allison Maahs, Director of Family Support, discusses the important non-profit, its mission, and an upcoming Mom’s Group meeting set for Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Bix Bistro.

The gathering is free and open to anyone who has experienced any type of pregnancy loss and/or infant mortality. Food and drinks are provided. Details about the meeting are here.

This group is not like typical grief groups in that ithe meetings are not in the basement of a hospital. Instead, participants meet around a table and share a meal together. If it is led and facilitated by other loss moms so the peer based support is unique and powerful.

No Foot Too Small Mom’s Groups meet quarterly in 8 cities across Iowa and additionally offer monthly virtual options too. More recently, we have also launched a Men’s Social Club, a similar support space for the dads.

The group’s headquarters is located in Coralville, Iowa, and the phone number is 612-735-8757.

To learn more, visit the organization’s website at https://www.nofoottoosmall.org/. Follow the NFTS Mom’s Group Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thereisnofoottoosmall

