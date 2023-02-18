QCA mayors join together to host QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Teens and young adults looking for a job may find their next employer at the QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair, hosted by the Quad-Cities mayors.

Event organizers say the hiring event is geared towed those ages 16-24 and is scheduled for Tuesday, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf. The goal of the QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair is to connect businesses to young adults who have some basic workplace skills, education and training experience, event organizers said.

According to the media release from event organizers, more than 60 companies are hiring for part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal positions, and interviews and offers of employment are possible on site.

60 employers will be at the event- The most since the event began six years ago

Jobs ranging from seasonal, entry-level, part-time, and full-time

Apprenticeship Representatives will be present- plumbing, electrical, welding and HVAC

Unique jobs available include: Diesel technician, retail store clerks, childcare, healthcare, office management, education

City jobs include: fire, police department, public works, parks & recreation

Community resources include: IowaWORKS, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College, Safer Foundation

Military representatives will be present with information on enlisting

“On behalf of all the mayors in the Quad-Cities, we are honored to support our young adults in our communities,” Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. “This event promotes our future workforce and helps connect them to the resources needed to find a job.”

Hundreds of students are expected at the event from various school districts, stated the media release. The general public looking for employment is also invited.

For additional information on the event, contact Emily Codling, director of executive services and human resources at the Quad Cities Chamber, 563-823-2669 or ecodling@quadcitieschamber.com.

