A sunny start, then increasing cloudiness

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a pleasant weekend ahead, with warmer than normal temperatures through the period. It’ll be sunny early, followed by increasing cloudiness, then turning breezy and milder this afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 30′s north to the 40′s south. Clouds will move in courtesy of a weak disturbance this evening and overnight, followed by partial clearing skies tomorrow morning. Expect another day of sunshine Sunday, with increasing clouds Sunday night into Monday. The weather pattern becomes a bit more active and unsettled, with rain and possibly snow chances through midweek.

TODAY: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness. Breezy and milder. High: 44°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 33°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 48°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.