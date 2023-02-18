A sunny start, then increasing cloudiness

Above normal temperatures expected through the weekend into next week.
Sunshine continues through the early part of the day, followed by increasing cloudiness. Highs in the 30's and 40's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a pleasant weekend ahead, with warmer than normal temperatures through the period. It’ll be sunny early, followed by increasing cloudiness, then turning breezy and milder this afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 30′s north to the 40′s south. Clouds will move in courtesy of a weak disturbance this evening and overnight, followed by partial clearing skies tomorrow morning. Expect another day of sunshine Sunday, with increasing clouds Sunday night into Monday. The weather pattern becomes a bit more active and unsettled, with rain and possibly snow chances through midweek.

TODAY: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness. Breezy and milder. High: 44°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 33°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 48°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

