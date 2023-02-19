Chili cook-off and live auction fundraiser was held Saturday for 27 year old Rock Island man who is battling cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 27-year-old DayQwon Jones of Rock Island is in a recent battle with cancer.

Jones is a 2014 graduate of Rock Island High School and a former multi athlete.

A chili cook-off and live auction fundraiser took place at the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center in Rock Island on Saturday to help raise funds for DayQwon.

Many friends and family gathered to show support for DayQwon and mention the goals they hope to accomplish at the event.

“Most importantly, what we want to do with this event is, my expectation is that he is able to get a beacon of light of joy and love and to build his morale,” Marshall Glover Jr, Friend of DayQwon said. “His strength, both physically and mentally, and emotionally through the support of this community.”

The benefit wasn’t just about raising money for Jones, but a chance to express the kind of man DayQwon is.

“There’s not enough words to describe the type of person that Qwon is,” Travon Aldridge, Friend of DayQwon said. “Loving, caring, great father, great friend, the list goes on and on.”

Although DayQwon is fighting this battle, he’s certainly not doing it alone. Its times like these that bring out the love and support people have for one another.

“It just reminds us of how great we really are as people,” Thurgood Brooks, Friend of DayQwon said. “It takes us away from all the nonsense of how divided we are. It shows that we really truly care about individuals when they go through tough times.”

DayQwons cousin, Tylynn sends one of the more important messages in this battle.

“Just keep staying strong, keep fighting,” Tylynn Hickman, cousin of DayQwon said. “Is never, never a chance to give up, and he’s one of the strongest guys I know. He’s kind of the person that taught me how to be so strong so, I know he’ll never give up. Just keep on fighting baby, keep fighting.”

At the end of the day, that fact is...

“Cancer sucks, it really does, and it reaches young, old, purple, it doesn’t matter who you are.” Brooks said.

DayQwon is the father of three little girls and was the Night Shift Supervisor for Performance Food Group in Milan before his diagnosis.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to help pay for Jones’ medical expenses.

