Crews respond to fire at Moline business

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill.(KWQC) - Crews fought a fire at a Moline Business Saturday night, according to a press release.

Moline firefighters responded to an automated fire alarm at 9:10 p.m. at the Strip Mall property on 1600 7th Street. Firefighters on scene reported seeing light smoke through the windows of a business and entered the building and found the fire, fire officals said.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and no occupants were in the building at the time of the fire. Nearby businesses were not involved in the fire but sustained some smoke damage, and no injuries were reported, according to officals.

East Moline, Rock Island, and Arsenal Fire Departments as well as Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy assisted the scene, and Moline Fire Department is investigating the incident.

