Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill

Local reaction to the bill and how it will impact students in QCA schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.(Iowa Governor's Office)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduced a new education bill to the Iowa legislation titled the “Parental Rights” bill. This bill can be broken down into three main sections.

Notifications to department of education regarding the removal of books from school library.

According to the bill, each school district must, “notify the department of education that the board of directors of the school district has removed a book from a library operated by a school district, a classroom, or any area on school district property within seven days after the removal.” This comes after several books have been banned from Iowa classrooms over the last several years.

School districts must update that information two times per semester.

For books on the “ban list”, schools must receive parental permission before allowing a student to check out those books.

Parental rights in education

The bill states that parents should have more of a say in what happens within schools. In this excerpt from the bill, school districts must notify parents if a child enrolled in the school district has, “expressed a gender identity that is different that the biological sex listed on the minor child’s official birth certificate or certificate issued upon adoption if the certificate was issued at or near the time of the minor’s birth.”

One local QCA advocate for gender identity rights says this strips away the safety that students have when they are at school and diminishes their ability to be their true self.

“It’s basically just a slap in the face of these students and saying you don’t, you don’t have a place here, you don’t get to have a space, you don’t get to feel safe, you don’t get to feel comfortable, you don’t get to feel respected or loved or cared for, you know, you’re under our doctrine, and you do what we say,” said Alexandra Dermody, a local advocate. “So I know a lot of students feel it’s it’s attacking, and it’s taking away their liberties and freedoms to be who they are.”

Governor Reynolds however says if a student tells this sort of thing to a teacher, that the parents have the right to know about it.

“I think it’s so sad that we have to codify that in today’s environment, but the fact of the matter is, we have to, we’ve had school districts, board, school boards that have said, a seventh grader can decide if he shares information with the parents about pronouns are changes in names, or whatever that may be, you know, completely taking the parent out of the child’s education,” Governor Reynolds said.

Transparency and publication of school district information

The final part of the bill would require teachers to submit all materials prior to the school year that will be taught within the classroom; all sortable by grade, teacher, and subject.

The bill states, “each school district shall publish all of the following information related to the current school year on the school district’s internet site: a list of all materials that will be used to teach students in each class in the school district, sortable by subject area, grade level, and teacher.”

TV6 reached out to the three legislators backing this bill, Rozenboom, Quirmbach, and Sinclair but did not receive comment on this matter.

