How ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ came to be

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - “Real Conversations in the QC” is back, partnered with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

The series will relaunch with an episode about how the show came to be and what is to come as the series grows.

Joined first by Tracy Singleton, Executive Director at Lincoln Center, who has been a partner in Real Conversations since its inception. She talks about how the show came to be, what the focus of the show is, and why it’s so important to the community, as well as the role the Lincoln Center plays in the QC community.

Then Skubie Mageza, a former TV6 Sports Anchor and Reporter, another key player in the birth of Real Conversations, after his impassioned on-air editorial in 2020. He tells about what led him to do that, how it turned into Real Conversations and the importance of the show to the community.

Also, Mageza tells about what he has been up to since leaving the Quad Cities and he offers advice for people who may be wanting a career in the industry.

Last you will see the new and returning face of Real Conversations; Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler. They speak about what they look forward to doing as part of this program and what makes this area so special.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online. This month’s episode will air on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

