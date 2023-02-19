ISP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County(Raycom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOULON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police reported Saturday that state officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stark County.

Officals say the Henry County Special Operations Squad was serving a search and arrest warrant at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home located in the 500 block of N. Olive Street in Toulon, when they found the subject, who tried to hit officers with a machete. Officers fired their guns, hitting him, according to preliminary information. The subject was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the ISP will submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once the investigation is complete, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by officals to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
The Iowa DNR is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle that happened on Feb. 11.
Iowa DNR comments on bald eagle shot in Scott County
Davenport police warn of utility worker scam
(NOT THE SAME EAGLE) A bald eagle at the Center for Wild Bird Rehabilitation at the Vermont...
Iowa DNR: Bald eagle shot in Scott County
The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down...
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang

Latest News

First Alert Forecast with Cyle Dickens
King’s Harvest in Davenport held an open house to boost adoptions and showcase local businesses...
King's Harvest Open House
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
The 3rd annual QC Fit Fest held at Bend XPO