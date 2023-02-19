ISP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

TOULON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police reported Saturday that state officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stark County.

Officals say the Henry County Special Operations Squad was serving a search and arrest warrant at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home located in the 500 block of N. Olive Street in Toulon, when they found the subject, who tried to hit officers with a machete. Officers fired their guns, hitting him, according to preliminary information. The subject was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the ISP will submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once the investigation is complete, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by officals to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015.

