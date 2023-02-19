A sunny and pleasant Sunday ahead

Active and unsettled weather again by midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The remainder of the weekend will be quiet and mild. Expect sunshine and more warmth for your Sunday. Highs should range from the 40′s north to mid 50′s south. Look for a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and Tuesday, followed by our next weather maker arriving Wednesday.

We’ll start out with a chance for rain, with a rain/snow mix possible at times into Thursday. Timing and track of this system are still to be determined, so stay tuned for updates. As far as temperatures are concerned, readings will remain above normal through Thursday, before dropping into the 30′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 52°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 26°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine early, then partly cloudy and continued mild. High: 49°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

