Supporting shelter animals with donations

King's Harvest in Davenport held an open house to boost adoptions, and also showcase local pet businesses in the Quad Cities.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - King’s Harvest in Davenport held an open house to boost pet adoptions and to showcase local businesses in the Quad Cities.

“We see up to six or eight max,” Stephany Miranda, a King’s Harvest representative, said. “There are some days we only get one adoption, but on days like today we see up to seven or eight.”

The open house also allows more people to come out and donate critical materials to the shelter to improve the quality of life for the animals in their care. Items like canned cat food, blankets and toys are just some of the materials collected today.

Vendors were also present at the open house, to raise additional funds for King’s Harvest. One local business, Wags and Wiggles, talks about how giving back to the community is incorporated into their business model.

“We have done other events that will contribute back to King’s Harvest, so that is one of our goals,” said Kristi Hestness, the Wags and Wiggles owner. “We always like to donate a portion of our proceeds or earnings back to a rescue.”

For families who attended the open house on Saturday, still looking for an adoptable pet, Miranda says families are more than welcome to come back and visit any available animals.

