Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks and met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

