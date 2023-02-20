Deputies: Train stopped after 1 teen injuried near Princeton

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - An Amtrack train was stopped Sunday west of Princeton after deputies responded to a boy who had fallen from a train trestle bridge.

Bureau County deputies responded about 3:15 p.m. to a report of a boy who had fallen from a train trestle bridge near Wyanet, Il, according to a media release TV6 received Thursday after multiple requests since Sunday.

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said the 16-year-old boy fell while avoiding an on-coming train between Lock 21 and Lock 19, directly west of Wyanet, Il.

According to deputies, witnesses performed life-saving measures.

The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later life-flighted to Peoria for further treatment. The child’s condition was unknown Thursday, but the sheriff said the child is stable.

UPDATE: California Zephyr Train 6, which departed Emeryville (EMY) on 2/17, is back on the move and arrived at Princeton (PCT) operating approx. 4 hours and 50 minutes late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 19, 2023

