Deputies: Train stopped after 1 teen injuried near Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - An Amtrack train was stopped Sunday west of Princeton after deputies responded to a boy who had fallen from a train trestle bridge.
Bureau County deputies responded about 3:15 p.m. to a report of a boy who had fallen from a train trestle bridge near Wyanet, Il, according to a media release TV6 received Thursday after multiple requests since Sunday.
Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said the 16-year-old boy fell while avoiding an on-coming train between Lock 21 and Lock 19, directly west of Wyanet, Il.
According to deputies, witnesses performed life-saving measures.
The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later life-flighted to Peoria for further treatment. The child’s condition was unknown Thursday, but the sheriff said the child is stable.
