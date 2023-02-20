Elks Lodge 298 in Davenport celebrates 45 years at current location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been 45 years since Elks Lodge 298 has moved to their current location on Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

On Sunday they hosted an open house to celebrate, that involved a tour of the facility, attendance prizes and a drawing for a free membership.

The public was invited to come see the facility and see what Elks offers to veterans, youth and the community.

Members gathered at Elks Lodge 298 on Sunday for the celebration and former Exalted Ruler John Zamora tells us what he hopes to see during the event.

“We want to welcome the public to this lodge and so we’re having an open house and hopefully we can generate some members and just let the public know what this lodge stands for,” Zamora said. “It’s just not a building per se, it’s a place where people can come in and feel welcome and enjoy themselves.”

Though Elks Lodge has been around for many years, there are people out there who are unaware of their purpose.

“The Elks is kind of a hidden gem,” Lisa Reimick’thul, lodge member said. “I don’t think a lot of people know what we do here. We do a lot of things for the veterans, for the youth of our community and, and for the community as a whole so, being able to let people know what we’re doing, I think is important.”

Bob Wrage talks about the impression he has made since becoming the Exalted Ruler in 2022.

“We’ve gained 60 plus members, our numbers are gaining,” Wrage said. “We’re getting people that are more interested in our, those three pillars and they have a niche for one of them or the other and by having that we’re making a better impression in the community.”

After 45 years at this location members are happy to say…

“The Elks Lodge is growing,” Zamora said. “This particular lodge had the largest membership increase for the whole state this year and we hope to grow that more and hopefully, we want the public to know why we’re here.”

The mission of the Elks Foundation is to help Elks build stronger communities, help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, and meet the needs of todays veterans.

