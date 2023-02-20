Galesburg Fire Department investigates after fire Sunday night

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department is investigating after a fire was ruled intentional Sunday night.

The fire department responded to a fire in the 800 block of North Cherry Street around 11:50 p.m., according to a media release.

Firefighter reported a heavy fire on the covered porch that was spreading to the home. Crews started to extinguish the fire from outside the home, then moved to extinguish it from the inside of the home.

Four people inside the home were able to exit before crews arrived, firefighters said. A cat was killed in the fire.

Preliminary damage is estimated to be $50,000, according to firefighters. The exterior of the house, the dining room, and kitchen had heavy fire damage, while the rest of the home had minor smoke damage.

According to Galesburg Fire Investigators, the fire was found to be intentional and the investigation is ongoing.

