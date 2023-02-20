Illinois State Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Stark County

STARK Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police identify the Toulon man killed in the officer-involved shooting in Stark County Saturday.

According to state police, the Henry County Special Operations Squad served a search and arrest warrant at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of North Olive Street in Toulon.

Officers found a person, identified as 66-year-old Rodney G. Williams, who tried to hit officers with a machete, according to a media release. Officers fired their guns, hitting Williams, according to preliminary information.

Williams was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to state police.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said. The Illinois State Police will submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once the investigation is complete.

Illinois State Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 309-693-5015.

