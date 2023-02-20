Iowa dog competes for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

A pug from Iowa is in the running for the title of “America’s Favorite Pet.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A pug from Iowa is in the running for the title of “America’s Favorite Pet.”

Ten-month-old Molly, from Davenport, has made it to the top five in the dog category.

According to her contest profile, Molly has lots of energy and loves kisses.

The dog with the most votes will have a chance to appear in “Dogster Magazine” and win a $5,000 cash prize.

The contest is part of a partnership with the nonprofit PAWS Foundation. It is accepting donations for votes to help the animal welfare organization.

Vote here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill
The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
ISP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

Latest News

The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Breezy and warm today
Breezy and warm today
1
Elks Lodge 298 in Davenport celebrates 45 years at current location
The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in...
Skylark Eclectic Market