Local business ‘Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie’ getting upgrades

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After nine-and-a-half years of business, one local business is expanding its operation.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is moving to a new location in Downtown Davenport, with some new additions.

“We have gotten so many cake orders, so many lunch orders, so many cookie orders that we’re physically out of room,” owner Tiphanie Cannon said. “A lot of times we might get box lunch orders for hospitals or businesses and we don’t know where to put them.”

The space in her Main Street location was no longer sustainable for the growth the business has seen throughout the years. By moving downtown to her new location she hopes there’s enough space to accommodate the ever-changing business.

Cannon is also including another component to her business, a full-service bar within a party room.

“As part of the expansion one of things I added was a party room, which is open for people to rent, and allows me to return to my cookie decorating roots,” Cannon said.

The company is still undergoing construction and hopes to reopen for business by March 7.

