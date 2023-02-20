Local business ‘Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie’ getting upgrades

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is moving to a new location in Downtown Davenport, with some new additions.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After nine-and-a-half years of business, one local business is expanding its operation.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is moving to a new location in Downtown Davenport, with some new additions.

“We have gotten so many cake orders, so many lunch orders, so many cookie orders that we’re physically out of room,” owner Tiphanie Cannon said. “A lot of times we might get box lunch orders for hospitals or businesses and we don’t know where to put them.”

The space in her Main Street location was no longer sustainable for the growth the business has seen throughout the years. By moving downtown to her new location she hopes there’s enough space to accommodate the ever-changing business.

Cannon is also including another component to her business, a full-service bar within a party room.

“As part of the expansion one of things I added was a party room, which is open for people to rent, and allows me to return to my cookie decorating roots,” Cannon said.

The company is still undergoing construction and hopes to reopen for business by March 7.

Check out some sneak peeks of their new space on their Facebook page, and for an announcement for the return of Cannon’s business.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill
The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
Illinois State Police: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

Latest News

Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center
Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the...
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Sterling
The Lincoln Center library in Davenport
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in...
Showcasing local talent at Skylark Event Center