Man arrested in Milan of April 2022, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A man arrested by Milan Police on April 7, 2022, and initially charged of predatory sexual assault of a child has now been convicted on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

David M. Drawyer, 42 was convicted on Feb. 15 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a media release from the Milan Police Department.

Initially, according to the media release, on April 7, 2022 Milan police arrested Drawyer on three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child. Those charges were eventually dismissed because of preceding charges being filed against Drawyer. The new charges included 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of child pornography with a $1,000,000 cash bond, stated the media release.

On Feb. 15, Drawyer was convicted, police said.

The Milan Police Department thanks the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office, the Moline Police Departments Forensics Unit, and the assistance of the Illinois State Police for their work towards the criminal prosecution of this case.

