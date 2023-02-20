Man convicted of Kewanee murder sentenced to 30 years in sex abuse case

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Henry County pled guilty Friday to predatory criminal sexual assault in Henry County Circuit Court.

Scott English, 53, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 85% of the sentence, according to truth-in-sentencing requirements. He will then serve at least three years of mandatory supervised release.

As part of the plea, one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, were dismissed, court records show.

English was released from prison in December 2019 after serving 25 years of a 50-year sentence for the death of Jami Sue Pollock. She was killed in 1995 in Kewanee, Illinois. According to court records, English was sentenced to life in prison in 1996, and in 2000 was resentenced to 50 years of day-for-day credit after an appeal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.