Mild start to the week ahead of strong storm system on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and mild conditions will continue Monday for the QCA. Highs will once again reach the 40s and 50s melting what is left of our snowpack

Monday night a cold front will sweep across the area bringing little to no precipitation, but will bring a cooler air mass into the area for the middle of the week.

Highs will only be in the 30s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring our big system for the week with rain/freezing rain/snow all possible in the TV6 viewing area. Temperatures are going to be critical regarding where primarily rain sets up vs freezing rain. Even at just a few days out there is still a lot of uncertainty with exact precipitation type and where the possible ice accumulations could set up. Stay tuned for updates on that system.

Long-term expectations are for milder temps by the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and mild. High: 50º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 22º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 38º.

