Mild start to the week ahead of strong storm system on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and mild conditions will continue today for the QCA. Highs will once again reach the 40s and 50s melting what is left of our snowpack. Tonight a cold front will sweep across the area bringing little to now precipitation, but will bring a cooler air mass into the area for the middle of the week. Highs will only be in the 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring our big system for the week with rain/freezing rain/snow all possible in the TV6 viewing area. Even at just a few days out there is still a lot of uncertainty with exact precip type and where the possible ice accumulations could set up. Stay tuned for updates on that system. Long term expectations are for milder temps by the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and mild. High: 50º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 38º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.