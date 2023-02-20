Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center

MOLINE, Ill., DAVENPORT/BETTENDORF/MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A local and family-owned Quad Cities area automotive repair services company has been acquired by an automotive repair services company, based out of Rochester, New York, that has over 1,000 additional locations across the county.

Monro’s Car-X brand has acquired QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center’s five stores in the Quad Cities region in both Iowa and Illinois, according to a media release from Monro. The five-store deal closed on Feb. 19, and approximately 30 associates will join Monro through the acquisition, maintaining the stores’ strong community relationships, Monro officials said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for our family to sell our business, but it was the right time,” said QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center Owner and Manager, Dan Elias. “We knew that we could trust Monro to continue serving our valued customers and our employees.”

The deal includes two QC Auto Service stores in Bettendorf, and one each in Davenport, and Moline, as well as Muscatine Tire & Auto Center, according to the media release. The five stores will be dual branded, adding Car-X Tire & Auto to their current identity.

“We are thrilled to add QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center to the Car-X brand,” said Mike Broderick, Monro President and CEO. “They have provided great service to their communities for more than 40 years, and we will continue that commitment. We welcome their associates to the Monro team and look forward to serving their guests. The acquisition strengthens our current Car-X Tire & Auto presence in the Quad Cities and the surrounding area.”

According to the media release, the purchase increases Monro’s service locations to 1,303 company-owned stores across the United States, affirming the company’s position as the second largest tire and automotive service company in the United States.

