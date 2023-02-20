Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center

(WANF)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill., DAVENPORT/BETTENDORF/MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A local and family-owned Quad Cities area automotive repair services company has been acquired by an automotive repair services company, based out of Rochester, New York, that has over 1,000 additional locations across the county.

Monro’s Car-X brand has acquired QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center’s five stores in the Quad Cities region in both Iowa and Illinois, according to a media release from Monro. The five-store deal closed on Feb. 19, and approximately 30 associates will join Monro through the acquisition, maintaining the stores’ strong community relationships, Monro officials said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for our family to sell our business, but it was the right time,” said QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center Owner and Manager, Dan Elias. “We knew that we could trust Monro to continue serving our valued customers and our employees.”

The deal includes two QC Auto Service stores in Bettendorf, and one each in Davenport, and Moline, as well as Muscatine Tire & Auto Center, according to the media release. The five stores will be dual branded, adding Car-X Tire & Auto to their current identity.

“We are thrilled to add QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center to the Car-X brand,” said Mike Broderick, Monro President and CEO. “They have provided great service to their communities for more than 40 years, and we will continue that commitment. We welcome their associates to the Monro team and look forward to serving their guests. The acquisition strengthens our current Car-X Tire & Auto presence in the Quad Cities and the surrounding area.”

According to the media release, the purchase increases Monro’s service locations to 1,303 company-owned stores across the United States, affirming the company’s position as the second largest tire and automotive service company in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill
The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
Illinois State Police: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

Latest News

Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the...
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Sterling
The Lincoln Center library in Davenport
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in...
Showcasing local talent at Skylark Event Center
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is moving to a new location in Downtown Davenport, with some new...
Local business ‘Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie’ getting upgrades