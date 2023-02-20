Police: 1 dead after shooting in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night left one man dead.

The Sterling Police Department responded about 11:30 p.m. to a shooting on a private residence in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, according to a media release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Care was attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people were with the man at the time of the shooting, police said. The four people were questioned by police.

Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the shooting. Casey is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing.

According to police, the weapon used was recovered at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be isolated, police said. There is no perceived threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Service and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office assisted with the scene, Sterling police said.

