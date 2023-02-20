Police: 1 dead after shooting in Sterling

Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the...
Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the shooting. Casey is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing.(Sterling Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Sterling police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night left one man dead.

The Sterling Police Department responded about 11:30 p.m. to a shooting on a private residence in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, according to a media release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Care was attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people were with the man at the time of the shooting, police said. The four people were questioned by police.

Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the shooting. Casey is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing.

According to police, the weapon used was recovered at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be isolated, police said. There is no perceived threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Service and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office assisted with the scene, Sterling police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill
The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
Illinois State Police: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

Latest News

Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center
The Lincoln Center library in Davenport
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in...
Showcasing local talent at Skylark Event Center
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is moving to a new location in Downtown Davenport, with some new...
Local business ‘Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie’ getting upgrades