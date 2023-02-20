QC Empowerment Network provides resources, advocacy for black-owned business

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During the February observation of Black History Month, INSI6HT takes a look at black-owned business in the region and the help provided by an initiative that got its start in our community about nine years ago.

QC Empowerment Network was loosely based on the Omaha Empowerment Network with a mission to diversity the Quad Cities’ business landscape.

Issues discussed during this episode include how the network advocates and provides resources to encourage the creation and maintenance of all types of black-owned, small businesses.

The signature event for this entity is the QC Black Expo. The 8th annual QC Empowerment Black Expo & Health Fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1-5 p.m. at SouthPark Mall.

Vendors, resources, a health fair and fashion show, door prizes, music and entertainment will all be a part of the festivities.

INSI6HT thanks Tracy Singleton and Ryan Saddler for participating in the roundtable discussion.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

