Scott Community College constructing facilities for student success

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students had an opportunity to see the future classrooms Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are working on.

Scott Community College, associated with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, allowed students a sneak peek into what their education could look like in these new campus spaces.

“We’re already seeing some positive trends in terms of the number of students coming to campus,” said Dean of Students Michael Beane. “COVID really impacted us when we thought students would choose online and stay online, but the semesters that have followed have slowly trickled up with students coming back.”

With students coming back to classrooms post-pandemic the college decided to put some of their focus on improving the student experience on campus, which prompted the creation of a student commons.

“We’re pretty excited for the construction projects here, obviously the front commons area will be an all-in-one service for students so they can do everything they need to do to enroll here as a student,” Beane said.

The Scott campus is also expanding their science department by adding additional lab and simulation rooms. Their arts and theater departments also received improvements to include more classrooms.

According to Lysa Hegland, a Scott Community College administrator, these projects were funded both the by the college and by referendum money.

