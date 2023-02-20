Scott Community College constructing facilities for student success

Scott Community College allowed students a peek into what their education could look like in...
Scott Community College allowed students a peek into what their education could look like in these new spaces.(Lindsey Voss)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students had an opportunity to see the future classrooms Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are working on.

Scott Community College, associated with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, allowed students a sneak peek into what their education could look like in these new campus spaces.

“We’re already seeing some positive trends in terms of the number of students coming to campus,” said Dean of Students Michael Beane. “COVID really impacted us when we thought students would choose online and stay online, but the semesters that have followed have slowly trickled up with students coming back.”

With students coming back to classrooms post-pandemic the college decided to put some of their focus on improving the student experience on campus, which prompted the creation of a student commons.

“We’re pretty excited for the construction projects here, obviously the front commons area will be an all-in-one service for students so they can do everything they need to do to enroll here as a student,” Beane said.

The Scott campus is also expanding their science department by adding additional lab and simulation rooms. Their arts and theater departments also received improvements to include more classrooms.

According to Lysa Hegland, a Scott Community College administrator, these projects were funded both the by the college and by referendum money.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill in February 2023.
Governor Reynolds introduces new “Parental Rights” bill
The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Crews respond to fire at Moline business
Elmer Arnold Holdorf, 85
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
ISP: One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County
Illinois State Police: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Stark County

Latest News

Scott English, 53, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 85% of the sentence,...
Man convicted of Kewanee murder sentenced to 30 years in sex abuse case
A Kewanee man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Henry County pled...
Man convicted of Kewanee murder sentenced to 30 years in sex abuse case
Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center
Sterling police about 12:30 p.m. arrested 20-year-old Justin L. Casey in connection to the...
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Sterling