Showcasing local talent at Skylark Event Center

The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in our area.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Whether it’s a mystery novel or an upcycled shirt to show off a favorite band, the Skylark Event Center has it.

The Skylark Event Center in Rock Island held an eclectic market to showcase local businesses in our area this Sunday.

“We have a different group of vendors every month, and it gives everyone an opportunity to make money, and to spend locally which is very important,” said Event Coordinator Suzon Robbins.

Attendees were treated to a variety of vendors like -- Death Stitch, Infinite SOULutions and the Macabe Librarian all taking part in bringing their local business the market.

For Robbins this event, and all of the events held at Skylark, are meant to bring people together.

“We’re not here to impress people, we’re here to have fun by highlighting different people,” Robbins said. “We recently hosted a blood marrow donation drive, we host burlesque shows, jazz bands all kinds of things.”

The Eclectic Market is set to expand in May, with many set up outside and inside the Skylark.

