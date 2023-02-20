Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Prinecton

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Photo depicting an Amtrak train(MGN Online / Amtrak)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - An Amtrack train was stopped west of Princeton, due to police activity, according to Amtrack officals.

Wyanet Fire officials have confirmed that Wyanet firefighters, and Bureau County deputies as well as Illinois State troopers were on the scene.

It was a California Zephyr train that was stopped on the tracks, and EMS were also been spotted on the scene. The scene is now clear.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

