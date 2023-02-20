Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Prinecton

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - An Amtrack train was stopped west of Princeton, due to police activity, according to Amtrack officals.

Wyanet Fire officials have confirmed that Wyanet firefighters, and Bureau County deputies as well as Illinois State troopers were on the scene.

UPDATE: California Zephyr Train 6, which departed Emeryville (EMY) on 2/17, is back on the move and arrived at Princeton (PCT) operating approx. 4 hours and 50 minutes late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 19, 2023

It was a California Zephyr train that was stopped on the tracks, and EMS were also been spotted on the scene. The scene is now clear.

