Arrest made in connection to weekend Brady Street gas station armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to an armed robbery, Saturday night at a Brady Street gas station that led to an arrest made on Sunday.

Eric Richard was arrested Sunday by Davenport Police in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Saturday at the Brady Street Shell Gas Station, 1139 Brady Street, after Richard, armed, took $587 from the cash register, and ran from the scene back to his apartment complex, according to a statement from DPD. Detectives executed a search warrant at Richard’s residence on Sunday and located clothing items that matched video surveillance from nearby businesses and money.

Police say the armed robbery happened at approximately 8:03 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Saturday, when Richard walked into the gas station, armed, and demanded money from the register.

According to police, Richard left his residence and walked to the gas station with intent to provoke fear, while carrying a firearm.

Police said Richard demanded money from the register and took $587, before running, however, he was caught on video surveillance from surrounding businesses running from the gas station back to his apartment complex.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Sunday at Richard’s apartment and found clothing items and money, according to DPD’s statement. Richard was then arrested.

