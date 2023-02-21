Cooler Tuesday ahead of rain, potential freezing rain Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are behind a cold front today, leading to cooler temperatures. This afternoon will bring an increase in clouds and highs will only be near 40º, at least 10º cooler than yesterday.

Our dynamic storm system arrives on Wednesday with widespread moderate to heavy rain. While temps may be chilly there is warmer air aloft so this looks to be a rain event for the QCA with the best chance of freezing rain north of the Quad Cities, likely setting up between Highway 30 and Highway 20 where at least a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Winds will crank up Wednesday night into Thursday as the rain ends. Gusts may approach 40+ mph on Thursday morning. After all is said and done 1″-2″ of rainfall is likely which may lead to minor flooding in our area.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. High: 40º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Heavy rain. Freezing rain and/or sleet north. High: 40º.

