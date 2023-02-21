Cooler Tuesday ahead of rain, potential freezing rain Wednesday

Probabilities for a rain, freezing rain and sleet increasing Wednesday into Thursday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are behind a cold front today, leading to cooler temperatures. This afternoon will bring an increase in clouds and highs will only be near 40º, at least 10º cooler than yesterday.

Our dynamic storm system arrives on Wednesday with widespread moderate to heavy rain. While temps may be chilly there is warmer air aloft so this looks to be a rain event for the QCA with the best chance of freezing rain north of the Quad Cities, likely setting up between Highway 30 and Highway 20 where at least a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Winds will crank up Wednesday night into Thursday as the rain ends. Gusts may approach 40+ mph on Thursday morning. After all is said and done 1″-2″ of rainfall is likely which may lead to minor flooding in our area.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. High: 40º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Heavy rain. Freezing rain and/or sleet north. High: 40º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild start to the week ahead of strong storm system on Wednesday
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Eric Richard was arrested Sunday in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Saturday...
Arrest made in connection to weekend Brady Street gas station armed robbery

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Much colder Tuesday morning
Very cold rain arrives on Wednesday
Very cold rain arrives on Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Our attention turns to a strong storm system midweek
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Our attention turns to a strong storm system midweek