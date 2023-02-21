Davenport Police Patrol Units respond to screwdriver attack Monday morning

Calvin Lee, 53 was arrested Monday morning when police say Lee attacked another man with a screwdriver.(Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Patrol Units responded to reference of an assault Monday morning that severely injured one from a screwdriver attack.

Calvin Lee, 53 was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday following the assault and charged with committing an act which was not justified against another, and charged with the intent to cause serious injury, resulting in serious injury, according to court documents.

Police say Lee and another man were physically fighting each other when Lee overpowered the other man, on the ground, and began to throw multiple punches, causing serious swelling to the man’s left eye and face.

Lee then took a screwdriver and stabbed the man several times in the face, police said.

Police say the man did lose consciousness during the incident.

Lee then told police that “he got him good”.

Police say the injuries created a substantial risk of protracted loss or impairment of the man’s eyesight and that the man suffered serious injury.

