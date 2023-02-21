FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds

First Alert Day Feb. 22
First Alert Day Feb. 22(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A complex winter storm system moves into the upper Midwest early Wednesday, producing moderate to heavy rain for the entire TV6 viewing area, while areas to the north have a higher threat of freezing rain and sleet.

Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for Jo Daviess and Dubuque counties. Winter Weather Advisories are out for Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Johnson counties.

Winter Alerts Feb. 22-23
Winter Alerts Feb. 22-23(KWQC)

Rain moves into the area from south to north early Wednesday morning. If temperatures are near freezing at the surface and there is enough warm air aloft, the potential exists for freezing rain and/or sleet near the Quad Cities and points to the north.

There is an increasing likelihood that areas north of Highway 30 could see up to 0.25″ or more of ice.

Farther south, to about the Quad Cities and I-80 corridor, a glaze to less than a tenth of an inch of ice is possible early on in the event.

Another component to this system will be strong winds. Gusts up to 30 mph This could pose a concern for not only road conditions, but any tree limbs and power lines weighed down by that ice.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene is now clear.
Train stopped due to law enforcement presence near Princeton
Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild start to the week ahead of strong storm system on Wednesday
Eric Richard was arrested Sunday in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Saturday...
Arrest made in connection to weekend Brady Street gas station armed robbery
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday
Update on freezing rain potential
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
Precipitation Types
Breaking down precipitation types during the winter months
A local and family-owned Quad Cities area automotive repair services company has been acquired...
Monro, Car-X, acquires QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire and Auto Center