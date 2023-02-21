FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A complex winter storm system moves into the upper Midwest early Wednesday, producing moderate to heavy rain for the entire TV6 viewing area, while areas to the north have a higher threat of freezing rain and sleet.

Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for Jo Daviess and Dubuque counties. Winter Weather Advisories are out for Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Johnson counties.

Winter Alerts Feb. 22-23 (KWQC)

Rain moves into the area from south to north early Wednesday morning. If temperatures are near freezing at the surface and there is enough warm air aloft, the potential exists for freezing rain and/or sleet near the Quad Cities and points to the north.

There is an increasing likelihood that areas north of Highway 30 could see up to 0.25″ or more of ice.

Farther south, to about the Quad Cities and I-80 corridor, a glaze to less than a tenth of an inch of ice is possible early on in the event.

Another component to this system will be strong winds. Gusts up to 30 mph This could pose a concern for not only road conditions, but any tree limbs and power lines weighed down by that ice.

