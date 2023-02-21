FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant that opened its doors in 2020 and was known for its food that brought American cuisine enhanced with tastes from all around the world, has announced that it has closed its doors for business.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, FoodAffair Bistro (FAB) announced that the business has closed. FoodAffair attributes its closing to several struggles, including the after effects of the pandemic, significant staff shortages, and rising costs that FoodAffair officials say have been incredibly hard challenges to overcome, for many restaurants, including their own.

“And then, Feb. 2023, we were delivered a gut punch from within. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find a way to continue,” stated FoodAffair’s Facebook post. “In the brief existence of this beautiful restaurant, it has been our pleasure to be part of serving this wonderful community. We will absolutely miss seeing so many happy faces and sharing memories with you at FAB.”

FoodAffair’s Facebook post finished by saying, “We thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for giving us the privilege of being part of your lives, with love and gratitude: KP, SP, NM and RM.”

FoodAffair Bistro began its journey with construction of the business beginning in the early spring of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials from FAB said. Despite FoodAffair Bistro’s anxiety and the obvious difficulties, FAB said that with determination, the business was able to open its doors in December of 2020.

FoodAffair Bistro remained open until Sunday, Feb. 19, according to FAB’s Facebook posts. As of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, FoodAffair Bistro announced its closing.

Officials from FoodAffair Bistro say that they encourage those within the community to support locally owned small businesses.

