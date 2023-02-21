Moline eyes master plan for new development near old I-74 bridge

Final proposals are due February 28th
By Danny Whiskeyman and Matt Christensen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline is still seeking riverfront planners for a massive new development. One week remains for consultants to submit preliminary riverfront proposals to the city of Moline. The deadline to submit proposals is February 28 by 5 p.m.

The selected winner will oversee planning for a sprawling 13 acres near the foot of the old I-74 bridge that the city has long sought for new downtown development.

Renew Moline, the city’s economic development partner, commissioned the Urban Land Institute to evaluate the site in 2021. Its proposals included space for new parks, commercial units and housing. Suggestions also included a zip line and massive riverfront waterspout meant to catch the eye of passing bridge travelers.

The site includes the towering Kone building, a fixture on the Quad-Cities skyline, which the city obtained for $3 million late last year.

Moline is seeking partners for public-private investments for the project. Deere and Co. helped commission the 2021 study, and the city expects the Moline-based ag manufacturer to be involved in the development process.

The city plans to hire the consultant this spring and spend the summer and fall crafting a master plan. Construction could begin early next year.

No plans have been made yet, but Quad City residents already have an idea of what they’d like to see.

One couple walking the I-74 bike path today said, “Parks, restaurants, more green space and more cycling space.”

Another bicyclist said, ”It would be neat to see some parks for kids and maybe some sort of amusement area for them. I have three kids at home and for them to have a chance to get out in the community and do something other the be behind their iPad.”

