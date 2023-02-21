Much colder this morning

Probabilities for a rain, freezing rain and sleet increasing Wednesday into Thursday
Look for quiet weather tonight and Tuesday, followed by a more active pattern by midweek.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The cold front moved through the area and now we have strong NW winds gusting up to 45 mph.  This is cooling us off as well as sending wind chill down to the single digits this morning.  This afternoon will bring an increase in clouds and highs will only be near 40º, at least 10º cooler than yesterday.  Our dynamic storm system arrives on Wednesday with widespread moderate to heavy rain.  While temps may be chilly there is warmer air aloft so this looks to be a rain event for the QCA with only a slight chance for freezing rain in our northernmost counties.  Winds will crank up Wednesday night into Thursday as the rain ends.   Gusts may approach 50mph on Thursday morning.  After all is said and done 1″-2″ of rainfall is likely which may lead to minor flooding in our area.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. High: 40º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Heavy rain/sleet or freezing rain north. High: 41º.

