Our attention turns to a strong storm system midweek

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a quiet evening over the Quad Cities area, with a few passing clouds and lows in the 20′s. Our next weather maker comes into sharper focus tomorrow as a potent storm system approaches from the plains.

Expect clouds on Tuesday, followed by several types of precipitation during the day Wednesday. We’re talking mostly moderate to heavy rain for areas south of I-80, with a wintry mix of rain. freezing rain, sleet and snow likely for our northern counties. There are still some uncertainties as to the timing and track of this system and temperatures will play a huge part as to where any freezing precipitation sets up. Strong winds accompanying this system will also pose a concern for downed tree limbs and power lines weighed down by ice. This also means we could see compromised travel for the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, as well as Thursday morning.

Colder air moves in behind that system just in time for Friday, followed by a warm up for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing toward morning. Cold. Low: 22°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 38°. Wind: Bec. S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with moderate to heavy rain south. Freezing rain, sleet and snow north. High: 37°. Wind: E 15 to 25+ mph.

