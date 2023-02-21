Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A chain retailer home-décor store, located in the Village Shopping Center has announced that it is in the process of closing.

Tuesday Morning, 902 West Kimberly Road, Suite 10, a home-décor store with over 400 locations across the county has announced that it will be closing a number of its stores, including its Davenport location, according to the retailer’s website. The store closings come amid the company filing for bankruptcy.

According to Tuesday Morning’s website the Coralville, Iowa location, West DesMoines, Iowa location, and Peoria, Ill. location are all listed on the retailer’s store closing list too.

Tuesday Morning has not yet announced a final closing date for its select stores, according to the retailer’s website.

