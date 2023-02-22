Bettendorf robotic team punches ticket to state competition

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UBett Robotics team punched their ticket to the state tournament Saturday.

The UBett Robotics team hosted a super qualifier event in robotics for the chance to qualify for state with 24 schools and communities from Eastern Iowa to compete.

The team placed first at the qualifier tournament, according to Celeste R. Miller, Bettendorf School District’s Director of Communications.

The UBett Robotics team will compete at the in Coralville with 47 other teams on March 3 and 4, with a chance to advance to the world championship in Houston, Texas in April.

