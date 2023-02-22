CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
FoodAffair Bistro has announced that it has closed.
FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump: East Palestine train derailment response a ‘betrayal’
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold