Cold rain and an icy mix Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for icy and windy conditions with the icy spots being mainly north of Highway 30. This is where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.

Right now it appears freezing rain will be possible between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and again 8 p.m.-2 a.m. allowing for over a tenth of an inch of ice or more to accumulate. This will lead to slick travel and maybe some broken branches as winds will gust close to 40 mph.

For the QC metro, there is a chance of minor freezing rain this morning between 8 a.m. - noon, but again we will have to pay attention to the surface temperature closely for it to freeze.

Right now, temps look to be in the mid 40s 5,000 ft in the air and near freezing at the surface. That would mean a very cold rain, a weather balloon will be launched prior to sunrise this morning which will help really understand how warm it is up there.

All this wraps up Wednesday night and windy conditions will lead to a slow drop in temps all of Thursday. Wind chill may be below zero by Friday morning.

TODAY: Rain/freezing rain/sleet. High: 38º. Winds: NE 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Low: 33º Winds: N 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy with cooling temps. High: 36º.

