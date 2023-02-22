Crews battle early morning fire in Thomson

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire crews battled an early morning fire Wednesday in Thomson.

Fire officials have not confirmed any details at this time.

The building’s owner, Ryan Eissen of Eissen’s Construction, said the building held three businesses including The Thomson Hangout, Subs To Go, and Taylored Brews Coffee Shop.

Eissen saI’d the fire started at around 1 a.m., and the building appeared to be a total loss.

There was no word on any injuries.

A TV6 crew on the scene said the fire appears to be out at this time.

“We are at a loss for words this tragic morning,” according to a post on the Thomson Hangout’s Facebook page.

“Receiving the call our bar was on fire is something no one wants to receive. Our hearts are very heavy as all of our hard work has burnt to ashes and is a total loss across the entire building. Thankfully no one was there as the fire broke out around 1 a.m. and the building was empty.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

