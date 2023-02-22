Former Freight House Farmers’ Market director pleads not guilty to theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former Freight House Farmers’ Market director has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she embezzled more than $10,000.

On Tuesday, Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, of Long Grove, filed a written not-guilty plea to one count of first-degree theft through her attorney, Andrea Jaeger, Scott County court records show.

Court records also show a judge on Wednesday accepted the plea and set a pretrial conference for April 28 and a tentative trial for May 8. She has waived her right to a speedy trial within 90 days.

According to police and court records, Beaman embezzled $10,455.60 of Freight House Farmers’ Market funds between at least May 2021 and Nov. 1, 2022, and used the money to remodel and buy items for her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats.

She also bought personal items including a trailer from her son for an inflated price, an Apple TV, resume builders and attorney fees for her nonprofit, according to police.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

