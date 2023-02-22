Genesis nurse named to 2023 Great Iowa Nurses

A Genesis Health System nurse, is among the 78 Iowa nurses recognized as 2023 Great Iowa Nurses.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Genesis Health System nurse is among the 78 Iowa nurses recognized as 2023 Great Iowa Nurses.

Lori Crane, RN, is the Genesis Health System Patient Safety Officer and will be honored during a virtual ceremony later this year to recognize the 2023 honorees, according to Todd Mizener, Senior Communications Specialist in a media release.

Since the program started in 2004, 131 Genesis nurses have been named Great Iowa Nurses, Mizener said.

“Genesis continues to be grateful to our nurses, who have been asked for so much personally and professionally over the past few years. This honor is an opportunity to recognize all Iowa nurses, especially our own nurse who is being recognized as one of the Great Iowa Nurses,’’ Joel M. Moore, MSN, RN, CNML, Chief Nursing Officer, Genesis Medical Center-Davenport. “We know we have great Genesis nurses, and more than 100 of our own have been Great Iowa Nurses.’’

Great Iowa Nurses are chosen based on demonstrated service to patients, leadership, and mentoring or serving as a role model, according to the release. Each year the Great Iowa Nurses program asks patients, co-workers, friends and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition, then a two-part review process is done before the ceremony.

According to Mizener, the Great Iowa Nurses program also provides financial support to nursing students in MSN, DNP, or Ph.D. programs.

100 Great Iowa Nurses was established in 2004 and hosted by the University of Iowa until 2020, according to Mizener. In 2022, with the support of Mary Greeley Medical Center, the program was revived and renamed Great Iowa Nurses.

A Genesis Health System nurse, is among the 78 Iowa nurses recognized as 2023 Great Iowa Nurses.
