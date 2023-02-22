Grilled Cheese Bar announces ‘Re-Grand Opening’, coming soon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the beginning of January, a water main break caused one of the Village of East Davenport’s charming and locally owned restaurants to close its doors, temporarily. However, as of Wednesday, the Grilled Cheese Bar has announced that it will soon be re-opening its doors for business. Grilled cheese lovers unite!

The ‘Re-Grand Opening’ of Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street, is set for Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m., according to a post from Grilled Cheese Bar’s Facebook page.

Grilled Cheese Bar officials say that they can’t wait to show everyone their new and improved restaurant, and that they have added more selections to their appetizer menu.

Additional Facebook posts from Grilled Cheese Bar even state that when the business re-opens, kids, 12 years and younger can eat an original grilled cheese, served with potato chips for free, with the purchase of a beverage.

The last TV6 spoke to Grilled Cheese Bar Owner Natalia Mulica said that the estimated damages were $20,000 caused by the water main break. A GoFundMe page had been set up to help with the funds for reconstruction, according to Mulica.

To continue to stay up-to-date with all things Grilled Cheese Bar in anticipation of the business’s ‘Re-Grand Opening’ follow along on Grilled Cheese Bar’s Facebook page.

