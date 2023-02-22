Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according to a Pentagon memo.(Source: WAFF/CNN/POOL/File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is telling active-duty soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels, pastries and other foods with poppy seeds.

The top Pentagon official for personnel sent a memo warning service members that eating poppy seeds could cause them to fail drug tests.

The memo said poppy seed crops are cultivated by pharmaceutical and food industries, and during harvest the seeds could be contaminated with morphine and codeine.

It was not mentioned how many troops may have had positive drug tests as a result of poppy seeds.

Pentagon researchers are now looking at positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

Military leaders said they will update the guidance depending on what the review finds and what is appropriate.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has also urged athletes to avoid poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive drug tests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Tug Fest 2019
Pulling it together: LeClaire Tug Fest board issues statement on 36th annual Tug Fest dispute
Drake Hull, 29, was wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Colorado
First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
FoodAffair Bistro has announced that it has closed.
FoodAffair Bistro announces closing amid many struggles
Tuesday Morning is closing a number of its stores across the county.
Tuesday Morning, chain retailer home décor store to close Davenport location amid bankruptcy

Latest News

First Alert Day Feb. 22
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for freezing rain and gusty winds
First Alert Forecast: Cold rain south, freezing rain north
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’