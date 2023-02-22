QC Empowerment Network celebrates Black History Month with ribbon cutting for new Black Owned smoothie bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QC Empowerment Network will be holding a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon for a new Black Owned smoothie business.

AWOKE Smoothie and Juice Bar, located inside of Celebrity Beauty Supply Wigs and Accessories, 1600 Harrison Street, will be having its ribbon cutting Wednesday at noon on the Hilltop in Davenport, according to a media release from the QC Empowerment Network. There will be samples, specials and giveaways.

Lonnie Westerfield is the owner of AWOKE Smoothie and Juice Bar, according to the media release.

QC Empowerment Network’s media release stated:

“Black History Month celebrates the countless contributions of African-Americans that have enriched the lives of every American, telling a story that elevates and amplifies Black voices not just this month, but all year long. And what better way to celebrate than by cutting the ribbon for a new Black Owned business, AWOKE Smoothie and Juice Bar, inside of Celebrity Beauty Supply Wigs and Accessories!”

