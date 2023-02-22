QC MEG concludes investigation and arrest of armed man in Milan

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QC MEG) along with the assistance of the Milan Police Department have concluded a tactical operation which ended in the arrest of an armed man in Milan on Tuesday.

Michael J. Berhenke, 41 of Andalusia was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a revoked license, according to a media release from QC MEG. Berhenke was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and police say the investigation is ongoing.

QC MEG says to gain or provide information email ISP.QCMEGTIPS@illinois.gov or call 309-799-8806.

