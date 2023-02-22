Rhythm City Casino announces Night Ranger concert

Night Ranger is set to perform at Rhythm City casino on June 3.
Night Ranger is set to perform at Rhythm City casino on June 3.(Rhythm City Casino)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Night Ranger, the popular band that has sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion will be making a stop at Rhythm City Casino this summer, according to a media release from Rhythm City.

Night Ranger will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m., according to Rhythm City officials. A presale will occur on Thursday at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m.

Rhythm City officials say tickets will be available at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $30, $40, $50, and $60, plus applicable online, phone ticketing fee, however this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market.

Additionally, event organizers say a VIP Meet & Greet Experience will be available for $225 plus tax. This package includes access to Night Ranger’s Pre-Show Meet & Greet, photo opportunity with Night Ranger, limited edition merchandise gift, exclusive to VIP only, and commemorative VIP laminate lanyard. Concert tickets must be purchased separately, organizers said.

Night Ranger’s popularity is fueled by an impressive number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America”, along with “Sentimental Street”, “Goodbye”, “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning”, the media release concluded.

For additional information visit https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/eventcenter.html.

