Rock Island Watts-Midtown Library to host ‘Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime’ Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Introduce your kid(s) to the concept of overnight visits or sleepovers at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch’s ‘Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime’ event this weekend.

The free event starts Friday with a ‘Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime’ from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, according to event organizers. At the event children will decorate a ‘sleeping bag’, for their stuffed animal friend or special toy, listen to a story, and then tuck their toys into their sleeping bags, before leaving the toy overnight at the library.

Event organizers say toy pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday and at pickup, library staff will present a video showing all of the fun that the toys had overnight at the library.

Registration is not required and any stuffed animal or special toy is welcome, event organizers said. The event is free.

For services and events at the library, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, and follow the Rock Island Library on social media.

