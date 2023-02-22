Silvis City Council holds pair of special city council meetings, including ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Silvis Mayor

Silvis City Council holds pair of special city council meetings, including ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Silvis Mayor
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Tuesday night the City of Silvis held a pair of special city council meetings to discuss a months long dispute between the mayor, the city administrator and several alderman, where council members were holding a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in the Silvis Mayor, Matt Carter.

TV6 has been on scene through the evening at the Silvis City Council meetings.

During the first special meeting, stating at 6 p.m., city council members discussed the city attorney’s role within Silvis.

However, this first meeting has been a point of controversy as the mayor along wit the city attorneys argue the alderman are holding this meeting in violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor Matt Carter read a statement saying that he would not participate, and walked away as it was a violation of that open meetings act.

The aldermen who called that meeting then agreed to push that meeting to Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Now, after the regular city council meeting tonight several aldermen are calling another special city council meeting to hold a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Silvis Mayor Matt Carter.

According to Carter this comes after in-fighting between him, the city administrator and city council over finances and certain meetings the group attempted to hold.

A ‘Vote of No Confidence’ is not legally binding, it just shows an opinion that the majority of the city council may have.

During that meeting, the ‘Vote of No Confidence’ passed 4-3. However, the vote is purely a ceremonial vote showing an opinion.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

